WWE shares Kevin Owens apology after bad bump in major championship match

WWE shared an apology from Kevin Owens following a scary bump in a major title match against his rival. The Prizefighter is currently out of action due to a neck injury and recently underwent surgery.

In a clip from WWE Unreal on Netflix, Kevin Owens can be seen apologizing to Cody Rhodes following their Ladder match at the Royal Rumble 2025. The American Nightmare defeated Owens to retain the title at the PLE earlier this year, but went on to lose it to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

"I'm so sorry about the bomb. Because I wanted the ladder to be so that you could just go straight, because I can't see where I put you. But, you put it the other way, so I kind of had to walk with you, and I didn't wanna put you too far, so then they looked like s***. You ate it right on your neck. Are you okay?" said Owens.

Rhodes then revealed that he was fine following the bump during the match, and you can check out the clip on Instagram by clicking here.

Owens was forced to pull out of his WWE WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton earlier this year due to his neck injury. Joe Hendry replaced him at The Show of Shows but was quickly defeated by The Viper.

WWE legend revealed Vince McMahon changed his mind about Kevin Owens

JBL recently shared that Vince McMahon changed his mind about Kevin Owens while he was WWE CEO.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL shared that Vince McMahon changed his mind about Owens while he was the boss and booked him to become champion. The legend claimed that KO earning the support of Mr. McMahon proved how good he was.

"That was under Vince that he first became champion. That was Vince changing his mind. That tells you how good Kevin Owens is. Owens is not a Vince guy, as far as the body shape. Vince liked the great big guys, especially to be champion." [From 21:43 – 21:57]

You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell when the 41-year-old will be able to return to action following his neck injury.

