WWE shares new footage of Roman Reigns' spear to Bron Breakker on RAW

WWE has shared new footage of Roman Reigns taking out Bron Breakker and &quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed with a Spear and a Superman punch, respectively. The OTC returned on RAW last night.In the main event of the August 18 edition of the red brand, Jey Uso and Bron Breakker locked horns in an Extreme Rules Match. The bout was filled with interferences as Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight got involved. Roman Reigns also showed up towards the end to take out The Vision, allowing The YEET Master to secure the win.WWE recently posted a video of The Tribal Chief flooring Bron Breakker with a Spear and Bronson Reed with a Superman Punch shot from angles different from the ones that aired live.You can watch the video below for the new angle: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBronson Reed issues a warning to Roman Reigns following WWE RAWThe Vision took out Reigns twice on two different episodes of Monday Night RAW on either side of WWE SummerSlam. Bronson Reed stole the OTC's shoes on both occasions and started calling himself The Tribal Thief.Speaking on the latest edition of RAW Recap, The Auszilla claimed that he was not going to take Reigns' shoes the next time. Reed noted that he was going for the OTC's top spot instead.&quot;Yeah. I mean, there are a lot of people that I'm targeting, and it's just in due time. And if you have something that I want, I will come for you when the time is right, and the time is right now for Roman Reigns. I think he's incredible. He's untouchable, and he's one of those guys who has led the industry for the last decade, but it's time for someone to beat him up and take his spot. And I said that I'm not just going to take his shoes next time; I'm going to take his career,&quot; Reed said. Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed are likely to lock horns at WWE Clash in Paris. It will be the first instance of the two stars facing each other in a singles bout. Earlier this month, Reigns teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at WWE SummerSlam.