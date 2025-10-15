WWE shares stark warning about Bron Breakker following RAW betrayal

WWE shared a stark warning about Bron Breakker following his shocking betrayal during this past Monday's edition of RAW. Breakker is a part of The Vision faction on the red brand.CM Punk got the better of Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat match on RAW to become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed attacked The Second City Saint as Paul Heyman looked on.Breakker then decided to level Seth Rollins with a Spear and raised the World Heavyweight Championship to close the show. The former NXT Champion also delivered a Spear to Jey Uso following the main event of this past Monday's episode of RAW. WWE took to social media today to warn that Breakker would eventually break somebody in half with one of his Spears.&quot;One of these days @bronbreakkerwwe's spear is gonna break someone in half 🫣&quot;Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this past Saturday night. The Visionary reportedly suffered an injury during the match, and The Vision betraying him was a change of plans by the promotion.Vince Russo claims major WWE star should have attacked Bron Breakker on RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that it would have been more interesting if Bronson Reed had betrayed Bron Breakker on RAW.Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Dr. Chris Featherstone claimed that it would have been a better storyline if Reed had attacked Breakker. Russo agreed with his co-host and claimed it would have been a better storyline if Reed attacked Breakker following his betrayal of Rollins.&quot;Chris, think about what you just said. How much more interesting is that? If freaking Bronson Reed would have laid out Bron Breakker now, now what do you have? Breaker laid out Seth, and then we turned around and Reed laid out Breaker,&quot; Vince Russo said.Christian @ItsMeCree_LINKWas not expecting Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to betray Seth Rollins this soon. #WWERAWBreakker lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41 and then aligned with The Vision on the following episode of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the 27-year-old following his shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins.