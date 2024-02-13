WWE shares video of Cody Rhodes arriving at RAW following recent altercation

Cody Rhodes has arrived at tonight's WWE RAW in Lexington, Kentucky. He was involved in an altercation during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference last week that has taken the wrestling world by storm.

Last Thursday night, WWE held a press event in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week. Cody Rhodes made it known that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. He insulted The Tribal Chief as well and claimed that his ancestors would be ashamed of him. The Rock was not a fan of the comment and delivered a slap to Rhodes' face that has captured the attention of wrestling fans.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, the promotion shared a video of Cody Rhodes arriving at the venue. The company noted that the WrestleMania main event is set and wondered what lies ahead for Cody Rhodes ahead of tonight's show.

"With #WrestleMania set, what’s in store for @americannightmarecody TONIGHT on #WWERaw?"

Former WWE writer claims the company was wrong for listening to the fans

Wrestling fans rejected the idea of The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

As a result of the negative fan reaction, the company has turned The Brahma Bull heel, and he has seemingly aligned with Roman Reigns. The Rock and Roman Reigns are both scheduled to appear on this Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed the company was wrong to change its plans to cater to the fans.

"I'm just trying to figure out because they're all over the place. The money match was The Rock vs Roman Reigns. That was the money match. I don't know if it was the pushback from the fans, everybody crying online, I don't know what it was, but this seems to me like you're letting the tail wag the dog now. This has been their problem for the last 20 years. They're catering to the people they already have."

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Rock reportedly has completely embraced the role of being a heel on WWE television, and the company has big plans for him moving forward. It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes has to say tonight on RAW after he was slapped by The Great One last week.

