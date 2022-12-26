WWE shares video of Roman Reigns' incredible reaction when John Cena fans hilariously mocked him

WWE took to social media to share a throwback video from last year's hot feud between 16-time World Champion John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The footage showcased Cena's fans hilariously mocking Reigns, as the latter's reaction was a sight to behold.

Last year, The Champ shockingly returned to WWE after 14 months of absence at the Money in the Bank premium live event to face The Tribal Chief. The Cenation Leader returned to rekindle his rivalry with Reigns, who had terrorized the WWE roster since turning heel.

However, before the massive clash at The Biggest Party of the Summer, there was a segment on SmackDown, which featured the Tribal Chief. While making his way to the ring, as Roman Reigns approached the ring, John Cena's fans poked fun at him.

The Champ's fans imitated his infamous hand signature, "YOU CAN'T SEE ME!" at the Head of the Table. However, what was enticing about the segment was Reigns' reaction, as his smug face immediately turned into a frown.

After weeks of back-and-forth attempts of mind games, the two megastars met in the main event of SummerSlam, with the Tribal Chiefs' Universal Championship on the line. Cena was aiming to become the 17-time World Champion.

However, the Tribal Chief failed Cena's mission and sent him back to Hollywood as he retained his Universal title.

John Cena and Kevin Owens joined forces to cap off the final SmackDown of the year

For wrestling fans, 2022 will end with the biggest televised match of the year, as claimed by Paul Heyman. The match will feature John Cena teaming up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the upcoming SmackDown episode.

Two weeks ago, the multi-time world champion amazed fans by appearing on SmackDown's titatron screen. It was during the closing moments of the blue brand as The Bloodline discussed Honorary Uce's friendship with The Prizefighter.

John Cena stated in a video package that he received a text message from Owens and decided not to break his 20-year streak of wrestling one match per year. He accepted the invitation to join the former Universal Champion to take on The Bloodline members.

The Leader of Cenation comically stated that The Bloodline had been "naughty" and he would humble the heel faction by emerging as "Cena-Claus," giving them a holiday treat.

