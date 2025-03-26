WWE signs another late legend's family after outside company negotiates; possible Hall of Fame induction

WWE has taken care of its Hall of Famers, legends, and even former Superstars for decades. Vince McMahon made it a point to assist grappling greats with various life happenings, and Triple H has carried on the tradition in the Endeavor era. Yet another unique contract for the family of a legend has just been revealed, with news on a potential surprise Hall of Fame induction.

Ad

Kamala debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment in July 1984, thanks to Andre the Giant. The barefoot grappler worked multiple WWE stints against names like Andre, Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, and The Undertaker. The man behind the gimmick, James Harris, began his wrestling journey in 1978 and also had runs with WCW, Mid-South, WCCW, and AJPW, among others. The three-time NWA champion passed on August 9, 2020, at age 70.

The Ugandan Giant was pitched for the WWE Hall of Fame for years, and that talk picked up in the later years of his life amid health issues. Jared Ashley, the Founder and CEO of 16 Creative, announced today on Facebook that the Harris family has inked a new WWE Legends contract. Ashley remains focused on a potential Hall of Fame induction for Kamala in the near future.

Ad

Trending

Emmer Jean Harris, James' widow, commented on the deal, which 16 Creative facilitated. The marketing, branding, and estate management company recently negotiated similar deals for Demolition's Ax and Smash, along with the family of Brian Adams aka Crush, and others, while some are represented full-time.

"The family of the late James Harris—known to fans around the world as Kamala, The Ugandan Giant—is proud to announce the signing of a Legends contract with WWE. 'We couldn’t be prouder that James’s legacy is back home where it belongs,' says Emmer Jean Harris, wife of James Harris. 'When we began working with the estate, my main goal was to get Kamala signed to a Legends deal—and hopefully into the WWE Hall of Fame. I’ve always felt that’s where he belongs, and I think many of his fans would agree,' says Jared Ashley," wrote Kamala's family.

Ad

The Harris Family's statement continues:

"Ashley, CEO and Founder of 16 Creative—the agency that facilitated the deal—added: 'It has been such an honor to work with this family over the past few years, and now with WWE, to help preserve Kamala’s incredible legacy.' Based in Gulf Shores, Alabama, 16 Creative specializes in marketing, branding, and estate management. The agency has also facilitated Legends deals for icons including Demolition, CRUSH, Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana, King Kong Bundy, and Junkyard Dog, and proudly represents Superstars like Ted DiBiase, Mike Rotunda and more. Kamala’s legacy lives on. [bicep flex emoji] [Earth emoji]," wrote Kamala's family.

Ad

Ad

Kamala left the company again in 1993 but returned for the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-7 in 2001. He worked Randy Orton to a SmackDown No Contest in August 2005 and returned in June 2006 for a RAW squash to Umaga.

Updated WWE Hall of Fame lineup for 2025

World Wrestling Entertainment's 26th Hall of Fame class will be inducted during WrestleMania 41 Weekend near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup for the ceremony:

Ad

Triple H as the headliner inductee; inductor TBA Michelle McCool as the women's inductee; inductor TBA Lex Luger as an individual inductee; inductor TBA The Natural Disasters as the tag team inductees; inductor TBA

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 18, from Fontainebleau Las Vegas, inside the BleauLive Theater. The special will begin at 11pm ET as SmackDown goes off the air at the nearby T-Mobile Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback