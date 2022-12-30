Gunther recently crossed 200 days as the SmackDown brand's WWE Intercontinental Champion, and the question remains — who will end this epic reign? Among all the possible names, Sheamus is still a popular contender to dethrone The Ring General.

The two WWE heavyweights have already crossed paths in a few singles bouts on and off the screen. One of these encounters — from the Clash at the Castle event in September 2022 — instantly became a match-of-the-year candidate for many fans.

Not too long ago, Sheamus expressed via Twitter that his Intercontinental Championship pursuit would continue next year:

What a breakout year it has been for the Intercontinental Champion. And how about those banger after bangers from Sheamy?!



The Celtic Warrior's statement led to exciting reactions from the WWE Universe as the demand for a rematch became evident. Across numerous tweets, the most commonly suggested event for this clash was WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

One fan noted:

"I'll be damned if Sheamus vs. Gunther III for the IC Title doesn't happen at WrestleMania [39]. Like, that kind of banger, in Hollywood, and Sheamus winning, that has money written all over. Am I right or am I right?"

"Sounds like a WrestleMania moment to me," another fan wrote.

One Twitter user was convinced that Sheamus is set to dethrone Gunther on The Show of Shows, given the former's impressive momentum lately and the success of their Clash at the Castle match:

Simon K @86TB @ungodlyrollins Oh this is 100% happening at WM39, with all the momentum behind Sheamus at Clash At The Castle + the banger both he & Gunther put on, they’re gonna have Sheamus becoming a Grand Slam Champion be a WrestleMania moment. @ungodlyrollins Oh this is 100% happening at WM39, with all the momentum behind Sheamus at Clash At The Castle + the banger both he & Gunther put on, they’re gonna have Sheamus becoming a Grand Slam Champion be a WrestleMania moment.

Another fan stated that The Ring General should have a long title reign. However, the tweet also mentioned that WWE would not make the wrong booking decision if Sheamus went on to defeat his SmackDown rival at WrestleMania:

Snygil @Snygil2 @WrestleOps @Gunther_AUT @WWE Should have a 500 - 600 days reign. I won't mind it ending at Wrestlemania if Sheamus is the one to beat him. @WrestleOps @Gunther_AUT @WWE Should have a 500 - 600 days reign. I won't mind it ending at Wrestlemania if Sheamus is the one to beat him.

Check out a few more reactions below:

she 💎 @LIV4GLOW sheamus v gunther pt.3 should happen at either mania or summer slam with sheamus winning and becoming the first ultimate grand slam champion sheamus v gunther pt.3 should happen at either mania or summer slam with sheamus winning and becoming the first ultimate grand slam champion

‘The Kingpin’ SMJ @SMJ012022 @WWESheamus Seeing Sheamus win the IC Title might produce enough seratonin in my brain to nullify depression for the rest of my life. #science @WWESheamus Seeing Sheamus win the IC Title might produce enough seratonin in my brain to nullify depression for the rest of my life. #science

Danny Deans @hotroddanny1 @WWESheamus I believe that Sheamus will become a Grand Slam Champion by winning The WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2023. @WWESheamus I believe that Sheamus will become a Grand Slam Champion by winning The WWE Intercontinental Championship in 2023.

Thus far, the WWE SmackDown stars have had two televised singles bouts together, with Gunther emerging victorious both times.

Sheamus' honest opinion on his WWE Clash at the Castle match against Gunther

It has been more than a decade since The Celtic Warrior joined World Wrestling Entertainment. Although Sheamus has had many notable moments throughout those years, Clash at the Castle holds a special place in his heart.

On Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, the 44-year-old veteran said:

"It’s taken 14 years Corey, but you know what it doesn’t matter how long it's taken me because that moment in Cardiff [facing Gunther at Clash at the Castle] was to me the moment of my career." Sheamus continued, "One of the biggest moments of my life and if it’s taken that long that’s even better because I know I have earnt every single cheer and every single part of that experience."

It remains to be seen when The Brawling Brutes member gets another opportunity to face Gunther, as rumors suggest that a bonafide megastar could soon face the Intercontinental Champion.

Should Sheamus finally dethrone the Imperium leader at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

