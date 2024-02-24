WWE SmackDown ends in chaos; Randy Orton lands crucial blow before Elimination Chamber

The participants in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match engaged in an all-out brawl during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Many anticipate this year's Chamber match to be one of the most fiercely contested bouts in the event's history. Main-event level superstars including Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Logan Paul are all set to compete inside the dangerous structure for the opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 40.

On the blue brand tonight, Kevin Owens caused a disqualification during the main event bout between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre. There was complete chaos afterwards, as all the participants of the Chamber match got involved in an all-out brawl.

In the midst of the chaos, Knight executed the BFT on McIntyre, but Bobby Lashley intervened with a sudden spear to The Megastar. Owens swiftly delivered his stunner to Logan Paul, only to be met with another spear from The All Mighty. McIntyre, still recovering from the BFT, emerged and delivered a powerful Claymore Kick to Lashley. Just as it appeared that The Scottish Warrior would stand tall to close out the night, Randy Orton made his presence felt, slithering in and delivering an RKO out of nowhere in his trademark fashion. The show concluded with Orton standing tall, hitting his iconic pose as the fans went crazy.

It will be intriguing to see if the 14-time WWE champion can emerge victorious in Perth, Australia, securing a second Chamber win of his career.

