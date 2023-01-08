WWE SmackDown overnight ratings take a hit despite Roman Reigns being on the show 

The overnight ratings for the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

This week's show emanated from the FedEx Forum Arena in Memphis, TN. The show featured top WWE talent, including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and more.

SpoilerTV reported that this week's episode averaged 2.168 million viewers. This was based on 2.198 million viewers tuning in for the first hour and 2.137 million viewers for hour two. The show hit a rating of 0.5 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The numbers fell from last week's final ratings, where SmackDown averaged 2.629 million viewers, the highest in two years. This was due to John Cena's return to the blue brand.

What happened on this week's WWE SmackDown?

The Bloodline once again opened the recent edition of SmackDown, wreaking havoc at ringside. Roman Reigns then made his way to the ring as the faction gathered around him. The Tribal Chief addressed last week's loss to John Cena and Kevin Owens and blamed Sami Zayn for losing the match. Reigns was busy yelling at Zayn when KO interrupted him and challenged him to a match at The Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma picked up a huge win over Kofi Kingston in a singles matchup. Next up, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in a mixed tag team match against Madcap Moss and Emma. Kross got the win for his team after catching Moss in the devastating Kross Jacket. In another singles encounter, Charlotte Flair successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship in a match against Sonya Deville.

Ricochet was in action next, going up against Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble Qualifying match. The One and Only got the better of his opponent, but Hit Row initiated a beatdown on him after the match, forcing Braun Strowman to rush in to make the save.

The Usos collided with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The match was filled with high spots and finishing maneuvers, including the Brawling Brutes fighting Solo Sikoa at ringside. However, the encounter ended when The Usos rolled up Sheamus in the ring, using the ropes as leverage to get the pinfall.

