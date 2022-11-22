WWE SmackDown ratings slip on the road to Survivor Series

The ratings for last Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown are in and the numbers remain solid.

Sami Zayn returned to television after missing a couple of weeks due to personal reasons. He guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline in their WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26th. The premium live event will air live from the TD Garden in Boston this Saturday night.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, WWE SmackDown garnered 2.232 million viewers for Friday's show. The blue brand also received a 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 year old demographic. Last week's episode of the blue brand brought in 2.364 million viewers and a 0.58 demo rating.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,232,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.56



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

445,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.14



AEW Countdown special:

234,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.06



Ranking info later from Showbuzz

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm)2,232,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.56AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):445,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.14AEW Countdown special:234,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.06Ranking info later from Showbuzz WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm)2,232,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.56AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):445,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.14AEW Countdown special:234,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.06Ranking info later from Showbuzz📊patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/Jf3ga7eyUT

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

What happened on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown?

Sami Zayn interrupted The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre at the start of this past Friday's WWE SmackDown. The Honorary Uce guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. The Brawling Brutes warned Sami that he was not going to like who they have found as their fifth teammate for the match.

Ricochet defeated Mustafa Ali in a great match to advance in the SmackDown World Cup. Emma and Madcap Moss began a romantic storyline as she consoled him after Karrion Kross defeated him with ease. Meanwhile, Kross warned The Usos that he will be coming after Roman Reigns in the near future.

LA Knight slapped Bray Wyatt in the face twice and was later found buried under a bunch of equipment backstage.

Shotzi battled Shayna Baszler in a singles match with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey ringside. Raquel Rodriguez came down the entrance ramp to even the odds. Shotzi rolled Baszler up for the win and will battle Rousey for the title at Survivor Series.

Braun Strowman teamed up with New Day to defeat Imperium. Intercontinental Champion Gunther was seemingly intimidated Strowman during the match. The Monster of All Monsters is currently a part of the SmackDown World Cup and the winner of the tournament gets a title shot against Gunther.

Butch defeated Sami Zayn in the main event to advance in the SmackDown World Cup tournament. After the match, The Bloodline attacked but Kevin Owens made the save. Owens will join Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in the WarGames match against The Bloodline on November 26th.

The card for Survivor Series is starting to take shape. It will be interesting to see what matches are added to the premium live event this week.

Who do you think will win the men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes