WWE SmackDown star heaps praise on Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is one of WWE's most accomplished superstars of the modern era. Fans often praise her, but her latest endorsement comes from a colleague.

The first-ever Belair vs. Mia Yim singles match on the main roster came on the February 9 edition of SmackDown. Belair won the seven-minute match to earn a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber, which Becky Lynch conquered to secure her WrestleMania XL title shot against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

A fan took to X tonight to tweet a compilation of Michin's dominant offense in the recent loss to Belair. The viewer asked when the WWE Universe could finally have "this conversation," but they did not elaborate.

Yim then responded with praise for The EST, reiterating how good they can be together in the ring.

"I know I can always create magic with my girl [blue heart emoji] @BiancaBelairWWE," Mia Yim wrote back to the fan.

The recent Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim match on SmackDown was their first-ever singles bout on the main roster. However, they worked six NXT singles matches from October 2018 to August 2019. Belair won their first two contests, which were for NXT TV, but Yim won the rest of the series - two NXT TV matches and two non-televised live event matches.

Bianca Belair's comparison to top AEW star goes viral

Adam Cole is currently a top AEW heel and the leader of The Undisputed Kingdom. He was a favorite of Triple H and Shawn Michaels before leaving WWE.

Bianca Belair and The Panama City Playboy were trending topics this week after a popular fan account on X tweeted a side-by-side comparison of the two grapplers and their physiques. The photos can be seen below.

The fan post on them went viral and is still a topic of discussion going into tonight's RAW. The most interesting fallout from the post was the significant amount of crazy fan feedback, which included advice for Cole.

