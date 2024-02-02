WWE SmackDown star moving to RAW for Rhea Ripley in latest change

A WWE SmackDown star appears to be changing brands, and it's all due to Rhea Ripley.

Cathy Kelley's friendship with Ripley is well known, and now it appears to be the lynchpin in the latest move between SmackDown and RAW.

In a tweet, WWE SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley shared that she was seemingly saying goodbye to SmackDown and moving to RAW to be with Rhea Ripley. In the video attached with the caption, Rhea Ripley swings Kelley into her arms while romantic music plays.

"It was a good run Smackdown 🫡 but i gotta go get my Mami," Kelley wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Kelley and Ripley's work together has been well-received by fans, with Kelley even calling the Judgment Day member her "ex" previously in her bio after Ripley started posting pictures with Samantha Irvin.

All three are friends and regularly appear on each other's social media.

Fans will be glad to see if Kelley does indeed move to RAW officially and start working with The Judgment Day in backstage interviews. The move is yet to be officially confirmed. At the time of writing this article, Kelley is still listed as part of the SmackDown roster on the official WWE.com site.

Rhea Ripley may have another SmackDown star coming over to RAW for her

While Ripley has been trying her best to handle the attentions of Nia Jax in recent weeks, there's another star gunning for her title - Bayley.

Having won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, Bayley can challenge for any of the women's titles. Given her faction member IYO SKY is holding the WWE Women's Championship, she could likely go after Ripley's Women's World Championship.

However, there have also been rumors of dissension within Damage CTRL, which could lead to Bayley getting kicked out and a feud against IYO SKY at WrestleMania.

For the time being, fans will have to be patient.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.