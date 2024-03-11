WWE SmackDown star sends warning to Bayley following recent altercation

A WWE Superstar has delivered a warning to Bayley ahead of their singles match this Friday night on SmackDown. The Role Model won the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Dakota Kai was supposed to be Bayley's tag team partner against The Kabuki Warriors on the March 1 edition of SmackDown, but it was a trap. Kai betrayed her former stablemate and is now set to battle the veteran in a singles match this Friday night. Ahead of their match, Kai took to Instagram to deliver a warning to the former leader of Damage CTRL.

"You’ll get what’s coming. We back, baby," she wrote.

Kai suffered a torn ACL last May and missed a significant amount of time with the injury. However, she was present when Iyo Sky won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023 and has supported her stablemates in Damage CTRL while recovering.

Bayley believes WWE should introduce a new Women's Championship

The women's division is very crowded in the promotion, and many superstars could benefit from a midcard title akin to the United States and Intercontinental Championships in WWE.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview in 2022, the SmackDown star was asked if she thought the women's division could use another title. She noted that it would be great to add another title, but it will take time for it to happen.

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [4:42 – 5:05]

Iyo Sky and Damage CTRL are heading into WrestleMania XL with a lot of momentum. Only time will tell if Bayley can get back on track and defeat Kai this Friday night on SmackDown.

