WWE SmackDown star shares her honest opinion of Bayley

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley is looking to make a big statement at WrestleMania 40 after her explosive exit from Damage CTRL. One of her former rivals has revealed her true opinion of the WWE Superstar following her Royal Rumble victory on January 27. The star in question is The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair.

Bayley entered the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble as the third entrant and went the distance in the match. She eliminated Liv Morgan to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40.

The veteran was planning on challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship but overheard WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky and Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) talking trash about her this past Friday on SmackDown. She changed her mind and selected her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Iyo Sky, as her WrestleMania opponent.

Iyo Sky captured the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023 by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair. The EST had just won the title in a Triple Threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair, but Sky took the opportunity to cash in and become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair took to her Instagram story today and responded to a fan who asked if she liked Bayley. She noted that she did like the former leader of Damage CTRL but just has not been a fan of her methods as of late:

"Do I like bayley? Yes. Do I like her ways? No," wrote Belair.

Bayley reacts to winning the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Bayley delivered an emotional message after winning the first Women's Royal Rumble match of her career last month.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to thank everyone who reached out to her and congratulated her on the victory. Bayley added that it was a very special night for her and appreciated all of the support she received from her fans and peers.

"I appreciate each and every one of you. To my friends, my chikas, my family, my coworkers, my locker room, my idols, all the way to the fans who’ve stuck around on my journey for all these years - thank you for making me feel so damn special. I’ll never forget that feeling," she wrote.

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular superstars on the roster but is not involved in a prominent storyline at the moment. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the former champion moving forward.

