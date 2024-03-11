WWE SmackDown star shares potential tag team name with Dominik Mysterio

A WWE Superstar has potentially suggested a tag team name for himself and Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom is currently a member of The Judgment Day faction on WWE RAW.

Mysterio married his longtime partner earlier this week, and several superstars attended the ceremony, including Austin Theory. The former United States Champion shared a new photo of himself with Mysterio today on social media.

Theory added the caption "Young Legends" to the image, which could serve as the duo's team name if they were to ever pair up down the line. You can check out the picture below or on Austin Theory's Instagram story by clicking here.

Theory shares a photo with Mysterio on Instagram.

Mysterio battled Intercontinental Champion Gunther last week on the red brand but was no match for The Ring General. His stablemate, JD McDonagh, will compete in the six-man Gauntlet Match tomorrow night to determine the Intercontinental Champion's opponent at WrestleMania 40 next month in Philadelphia.

Bill Apter praises WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter named Dominik Mysterio the most improved superstar of last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed how much Mysterio had improved last year. He noted that The Judgment Day member has stepped out of his father's shadow and has become a star in WWE on his own.

"The one guy to me that is most improved, and it just came into my ears, has been Dominik Mysterio. He was, for the longest time, he was sloppy in some ways. He was very big and looked... He has really gotten his ring work, the finesse of his ring work has gotten so terrific, the amount of times that he is wrestling. And just his whole heel personality, he is now not 'Hey, that's Rey Mysterio's kid,' this is Dominik." [From 23:08 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Dominik Mysterio is a former tag team champion with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, and has won the North American Championship in NXT.

However, the 26-year-old has never won a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for The Judgment Day member at WrestleMania 40.

