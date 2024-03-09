WWE SmackDown star spotted at Dominik Mysterio's wedding

A WWE SmackDown star has been spotted at Dominik Mysterio's wedding. The former NXT North American Champion was even hilariously booed at his own wedding.

Dominik Mysterio married his longtime partner this week and several wrestlers were seen at the ceremony. Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match last July but still has not cashed in for a title shot yet. The Judgment Day star attended Mysterio's wedding and shared an image on his Instagram today. He posted a photo with Dirty Dom and WWE SmackDown star Austin Theory. You can check out the image below or by clicking here.

Theory, Mysterio, and Priest at The Judgment Day star's wedding.

Mysterio battled Intercontinental Champion Gunther this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The 26-year-old gave it everything he had but was no match for The Ring General. There will be a 6-man Gauntlet match next Monday night on the red brand to determine Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 40.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

The bizarre romance between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has captivated the WWE Universe. In real life, Ripley is in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE.

During a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, The Eradicator revealed her favorite thing about her stablemate. She noted that Dominik Mysterio has always had her back and has supported her throughout her career.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

As of now, Dominik Mytsterio is not scheduled to compete at WWE WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch after The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Mysterio on the road to WrestleMania 40.

