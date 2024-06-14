TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace resurfaced on WWE television this month after her first appearance at Royal Rumble earlier this year. She unsuccessfully challenged NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on June 9.

Despite the loss, praise directed at Grace's performance was ubiquitous. She has issued an Open Challenge at TNA Against All Odds tonight. Chelsea Green responded to this on X (formerly Twitter) with an eye emoji. Check it out below:

SPOILERS AHEAD! Chelsea Green competed tonight on SmackDown in Glasgow, Scotland. She faced former TNA Knockouts World Champion Naomi in a losing effort, one night ahead of her tag team partner Piper Niven's Women's Championship match against Bayley.

This rules out Green from appearing at TNA Against All Odds, which is also scheduled to air live tonight from the Cicero Stadium in Illinois. However, considering the bridge between the two wrestling promotions, it's not out of the realm of possibility that she contends for Jordynne Grace's title down the line.

Chelsea Green teases another major move in WWE

Apart from possibly stepping into a TNA ring, Chelsea Green also intends to win her first world title in World Wrestling Entertainment. How does she plan on doing it? By winning the Money in the Bank contract.

Ahead of Clash at the Castle, she addressed the chances of Piper Niven dethroning the Role Model and herself winning the briefcase this year:

"Picture this. My saucy little minx Piper wins the WWE Women’s Championship. I win Money In The Bank, obviously. We become to two most illustrious, entertaining, humble women in all of @WWE [blue heart emoji]," she wrote.

Chelsea Green made her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion during the Royal Rumble match in 2023. Despite getting humiliated at the event owing to a quick elimination, Green made a mark in the company in the short amount of time since her re-signing. She was praised by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray for making use of the limited screen time she gets to the maximum.

Whether her efforts and the massive fan support—in spite of the fact that she is portraying a heel—leads to a Money in the Bank win this year bears watching.