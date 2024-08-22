WWE SmackDown star wants title challenge with or without tag team partner (Exclusive)

The WWE SmackDown tag team division features a mix of established duos and makeshift tag partners. Baron Corbin recently formed a new alliance with Apollo Crews. However, he is unsure how long the partnership will last.

In April, Corbin was drafted to SmackDown after 10 months on WWE's developmental brand, NXT. The 39-year-old has spent the last two months feuding with Legado Del Fantasma alongside Crews.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Corbin provided his thoughts on teaming up with the athletic superstar. He noted that Crews made him do unreal things and that he enjoyed working with the 37-year-old. He described his experience as "fresh."

"I mean, I'm happy to be back. I'm happy to be with Apollo Crews. He's a great competitor. He's making me do crazy things like jump over the top rope. Why are we doing that? I'm 280 pounds and I'm like, 'See ya, let's go!' It's fun, it's exciting, it's new, it's fresh," he said. [2:38 – 2:53]

Corbin added that he wants to win another main roster title, either in the tag division with Crews or as a singles competitor.

"I'm always happy to be in the mix and be a part of things, but I'm always hungry for more, so I wanna see where this takes me. Whether it takes us to tag team gold or we split off and go our own ways and I start working my way back to that main event scene and back to championship opportunities," he added. [2:55 – 3:10]

Baron Corbin on Apollo Crews' life outside WWE

Away from the ring, Apollo Crews is married and has two children. He is also studying for a master's degree in diet and exercise.

Since teaming with Crews, Baron Corbin has been impressed with his new on-screen ally's dedication to both WWE and life away from wrestling. He lauded the 37-year-old for wonderfully balancing his family life, professional duties, and academics together.

"I don't think anybody knows that he's actually going to school right now and getting his master's degree. I think it's Physical Science, diet, exercise. He's an extremely smart guy, so now to balance not only a wife and kids and WWE travel, lifestyle, he's also getting a master's degree," said Corbin. [3:17 – 3:37]

Corbin also addressed whether his own children could follow in his footsteps and become wrestlers one day.

