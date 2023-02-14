WWE has something big planned for Brock Lesnar segment on RAW - Reports

Brock Lesnar is scheduled for a Contract Signing segment with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley tonight on RAW.

The two are set to clash once again this Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lesnar got the better of Bobby the last time they met at Crown Jewel in 2022. Lashley trapped The Beast in the Hurt Lock but Brock was able to escape with a roll-up victory. The All Mighty got a bit of revenge on Lesnar by eliminating him during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has brought in dozens of extras for tonight's RAW. Some of the extras will be used during dining segments throughout the Valentine's Day-themed episode of the red brand. The rest of the extras will likely be used as security for the Contract Signing segment between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

It appears likely that The Beast and The All Mighty will brawl tonight ahead of their match at Elimination Chamber and about two dozen extras have the unfortunate task of trying to stop them.

What is scheduled for the final edition of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW airs live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Carmella, Nikki Cross, and Asuka are scheduled to compete against Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan in a six-woman tag team match tonight on RAW. The same six superstars will battle in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday to determine Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Mustafa Ali is scheduled to face Bronson Reed tonight in a singles match. Bronson has already qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match this Saturday. Seth Rollins is another superstar who has already qualified for the US Title Elimination Chamber match and will appear on Miz TV tonight.

The A-Lister will have a busy evening as he will not only be hosting an episode of Miz TV, he will also battle Rick Boogs in a rematch from a couple of weeks ago. Boogs picked up a shocking victory over The Miz during his return to the company. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will sign the contract tonight to make their match official for Saturday's premium live event.

A very popular SmackDown star is also reportedly set to appear on tonight's edition of RAW. It will be interesting to see if any matches are added to Elimination Chamber's card during tonight's show.

