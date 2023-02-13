Cody Rhodes battles The Bloodline, Uncle Howdy in-ring debut - 5 matches that should be added to WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is next Saturday night in Montreal, Canada. Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event. There are also two Elimination Chamber matches on the card.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match will determine Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory is scheduled to defend the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are also set to clash again at this Saturday's premium live event.

Despite the stacked card, there are still several matches that should be a part of the show next Saturday night. Listed below are five matches that should be added to WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#5. Cody Rhodes should have to face a member of The Bloodline at WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes has not interacted with Roman Reigns since winning the Men's Royal Rumble match last month, but the anticipation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania is already off the charts. There is still one week of television until the premium live event next Saturday, but as of now, Cody Rhodes is not booked for the Elimination Chamber.

Solo Sikoa would make for an interesting opponent for The American Nightmare. Sikoa is The Enforcer of The Bloodline and Cody will send a strong message to The Tribal Chief if he can defeat Roman's right-hand man on the road to WrestleMania.

#4. Gunther should defend the Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber

Madcap Moss shocked the wrestling world by winning the Fatal 4-Way main event this past Friday on SmackDown. Moss defeated Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and Rey Mysterio to earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The match will take place next Friday on SmackDown, just one day before Elimination Chamber. Madcap is undoubtedly the underdog, but a good showing against Gunther at a premium live event would boost his stock amongst wrestling fans.

#3. Damage CTRL should defend the Women's Tag Team Championships

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



#WWECrownJewel Nikki Cross interferes to help Damage CTRL win back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Nikki Cross interferes to help Damage CTRL win back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/nIbj0q2pim

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. They seemingly are just champions by default at this point, as the titles have not been defended since the December 16, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to the promotion on this past Monday's episode of RAW. Damage CTRL attempted to attack The Man during her Steel Cage match against Bayley but Lita made the save. Damage CTRL versus Becky Lynch and Lita for the Women's Tag Team Championships would be a dream match for many fans.

#2. Ronda Rousey should challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE after a hiatus on the final SmackDown of 2022. She challenged Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women's Championship and picked up the victory. Rousey then disappeared off of television, only to return to help Shayna Baszler this past Friday night.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet should want her SmackDown Women's Championship back and challenge The Queen to a rematch next Saturday. As of now, Charlotte Flair is not scheduled for a match at the premium live event, nor is RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

#1. LA Knight should issue a challenge to Uncle Howdy

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt battled in the company's first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. Bray emerged victorious but continued to attack Knight after the bell. Uncle Howdy then showed up and jumped onto LA Knight from a platform as fireworks went off all around them.

Knight could be out for revenge after the post-match attack and may issue a challenge to Uncle Howdy. If Uncle Howdy accepts, the WWE Universe may finally learn the identity of the superstar portraying the mysterious character.

Poll : 0 votes