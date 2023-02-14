38-year-old SmackDown star set to appear on tonight's WWE RAW ahead of Elimination Chamber - Reports

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is the go-home edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber this Saturday night. The premium live event in Montreal, Canada, will be headlined by Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Elimination Chamber is the final premium live event ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Cody Rhodes has already punched his ticket to the main event of 'Mania after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. His rivalry with Roman Reigns has already become personal, and the two haven't met face-to-face yet.

Paul Heyman made matters personal last week in an incredible promo with The American Nightmare. Reigns will have to defeat Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber to head into WrestleMania 39 as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it looks like Sami may be looking to send The Bloodline another message on tonight's show.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Sami Zayn is set to appear on tonight's episode of RAW. The SmackDown star has been jumping over the barricade and confronting the members of The Bloodline after the Royal Rumble. It appears that he will attempt to do that again tonight on RAW.

Chelsea Green is backstage for tonight's WWE RAW

Chelsea Green returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated in a matter of seconds by Rhea Ripley.

Since her return, Chelsea has been constantly complaining to WWE Official Adam Pearce about how she is not being booked properly. Pearce finally had enough and booked Green in a match against Asuka last week. The former IMPACT Wrestling star was soundly defeated and has been complaining about it ever since.

According to Fightful's report, Chelsea Green is backstage on for tonight's episode of the red brand despite being featured on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Sami Zayn had a secret conversation with Jey Uso this past Friday on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what The Great Liberator has planned for this week's edition of RAW.

