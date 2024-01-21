WWE splitting major faction; the group's members remaining out of action for a year after dropping their gimmick should happen, suggests veteran  

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE should split The New Day, claiming their gimmick has run its course.

In 2014, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods joined forces to form The New Day. Over the next decade, the faction found significant success, winning 12 Tag Team Championships. Kingston and Big E have also held the WWE Championship. While Kingston and Woods are active on Monday Night RAW currently, Big E has been out with a neck injury since March 2022.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Russo addressed The New Day's status, urging the company to disband the group. The former head writer claimed their gimmick had run its course, and it was time to move on.

"You know, I'm just sorry, bro, there comes the point where talent has run its course. Okay, New Day has run its course, bro. However long they've been on, they've run their course. It is time to move on, whether they sit home for a year, or whatever you're gonna do, these guys mean nothing, bro, after fre**ing... They've been doing The New Day gimmick for 10 years. For 10 fre**ing years, bro. It's time to move on," he said.

Xavier Woods is seemingly going through a major character shift. Fans have to tune in to WWE RAW to see what happens

Big E is playing another role with WWE during hiatus

During an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Big E disclosed that being sidelined with an injury has allowed him to sit back and put on his 'fan hat' to enjoy the product.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that he has been playing another role outside the ring, helping scouting talent.

"You feel like the old guy in the locker room, but it's been nice... The cool thing too is while I was out with injury, I've been helping with some of the scouting stuff, with the NIL stuff, doing tryouts. To me, if you really love the business, you want to make sure that it's in good hands 10 years from now, 20 years from now." [ H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Although some expect him to return at Royal Rumble 2024, he claimed there was no timeline for his comeback yet during his interview with the Busted Open Radio podcast.

Big E can make his WWE return on the Road to WrestleMania in four ways. However, the WWE Universe would be more than happy with just an appearence by the star at the show.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.