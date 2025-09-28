WWE star AJ Lee has done it again; it took her just 24 hours

WWE Superstar AJ Lee has once again proved why she is one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling world. The former Divas Champion recently achieved some huge numbers for the company in just 24 hours.AJ Lee returned to World Wrestling Entertainment after a decade ahead of the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. During the show, Lee teamed up with her husband, CM Punk, to lock horns with the husband-wife duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Despite wrestling in her first match in ten years, the former Divas Champion put on an incredible display of action inside the ring and won the bout for her team after making Lynch tap out to the Black Widow.Lee recently took to Instagram to announce that her &quot;OG LOVE BITES&quot; merchandise was now available on the WWE Shop at fans' popular demand.&quot;You asked, you got it. OG LOVE BITES shirts and hoodies now on WWE Shop!&quot; wrote Lee.Now, according to WrestleSeek's official X/Twitter handle, Lee's retro merchandise has sold over 800 items on the company's website. This number has been achieved in just under 24 hours. AJ has been achieving a massive number of merchandise sales for the WWE Shop since her return and has now done it again in just a few hours.Check out the post below:AJ Lee talked about her in-ring return at WWE WrestlepaloozaDuring the Wrestlepalooza post-show, AJ Lee said that her in-ring return felt &quot;surreal.&quot; The former Divas Champion added that although her body took a toll in the match, she still thought it was fun.&quot;The match? It felt amazing, it was really surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember, but that was a lot of fun,” she said.AJ Lee hasn't made any appearances on TV since Wrestlepalooza. Many believe she will target Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the star's future.