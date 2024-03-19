WWE star Alexa Bliss sends five-word message following Bray Wyatt's news

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were once an on-screen pair in WWE. They brought the scare to fans with a different approach towards storytelling in the wrestling business.

When Wyatt debuted The Fiend in 2019, the character was deemed a novel act, and Bliss soon joined as his ally. She was also instrumental in his demise on The Grandest Stage of Them All two years later.

Following the announcement of Bray Wyatt's documentary, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, airing on Peacock next month, several notable names reacted to it. Taking to X, Alexa Bliss had only a few words for her former on-screen ally and real-life friend:

"We all miss you Windham," wrote Bliss.

The Fiend lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 after Alexa Bliss shockingly turned on her partner. A few months later, Bray was released by WWE. Wyatt was brought back in October 2022, which fatefully became his final run in the company.

Alexa Bliss credits her time with Bray Wyatt in WWE as the best years of her career

It all started when Bray Wyatt and his former disciple, Braun Strowman, entered into a feud during the pandemic. Alexa Bliss was used by The Fiend to manipulate the former Universal Champion. This ultimately led to her going into a trance and using Bray's finisher, Sister Abigail. Not long after Wyatt ended his feud with Strowman, he and Bliss kickstarted a program with Randy Orton.

During an interview with BT Sport in 2022, Alexa Bliss recounted working with Bray Wyatt. She labeled it a special time because the former Women's Champion was able to work on a different shade of her character.

"This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life," Bliss recalled. "I don’t love being the same character all the time. I remember I’ve looked and I’ve been like, ‘Man, I’ve been six or seven different versions of myself.’ Which was so fun. I love being able to portray a character. I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun."

Alexa Bliss gave birth to her daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, in December 2023. The former Women's Champion has noted that she is in no hurry to make her WWE in-ring return.

