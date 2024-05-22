WWE star apologizes to Logan Paul ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

A popular star in WWE has apologized to Logan Paul after proving that she was smarter than him earlier today. The 29-year-old is set to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday.

The United States Champion appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today and was interviewed by Cathy Kelley. Paul boasted about his IQ during his appearance on the show today but Kelley revealed hers was higher.

The Maverick said he has an IQ of 139, and Kelley responded that hers is 142. WrestleTalk shared the quote on social media and Paul reacted by claiming Kelley is a genius. The backstage interviewer responded by sarcastically apologizing to the champion.

"Sorry i ruined your “I’m smarter than everyone here” monologue," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul also called out Triple H during his appearance on The Bump today and suggested that he change the name of King and Queen of the Ring because it is too long.

WWE veteran takes shot at Logan Paul

SmackDown star Bobby Lashley has made it known that he would take the United States Championship from Logan Paul if the two ever had a match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta earlier this year, The All Mighty mocked the United States Champion for his part-time schedule. The veteran added that he would dethrone Paul of the title if the two ever were to square off against each other.

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group," Lashley said. "Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day." [From 07:06 – 07:26]

You can check out Lashley's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul has the opportunity to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion when he battles Cody Rhodes on Saturday night. Only time will tell which star leaves Saudi Arabia as the champion.