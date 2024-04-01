WWE star apparently mocks reports of being pulled out of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller appears to have subtly addressed recent reports with a message, following the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The team of Waller and Austin Theory beat The Street Profits during the recent edition of the blue brand's show to qualify for the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) hinted that A-Town Down Under could still potentially miss WrestleMania XL despite their qualification, leaving fans puzzled about the turn of events.

Waller has now seemingly mocked the report with his latest tweet, proclaiming A-Town Down Under as the best tag team in the world and humorously attributing WON as the source.

"A-Town Down Under is the best tag team in the world - WON," Grayson Waller wrote.

Grayson Waller addressed the controversial win on WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Street Profits faced A-Town Down Under in a qualification match for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

During the closing stages of the bout, it appeared that The Street Profits were poised to secure their spot at 'Mania. However, a timely distraction from Karrion Kross provided Austin Theory and Grayson Waller with the opportunity to snatch a sneaky victory and they duly obliged.

During a backstage interview, when asked about the controversial manner in which they won, Waller came up with a strong response. He attributed The Street Profits' loss to their tendency to say mean things to people, referring to their ongoing feud with The Final Testament. Waller emphasized that he and Theory conduct themselves politely and professionally, which has helped them earn the opportunity to compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"We're going to WrestleMania, baby!... Controversial fashion? Oh what, because the Street Profits go around saying mean things to people. We're polite, great blokes, and now we're getting rewarded because we're about to be tag team champs at WrestleMania. How's that sound?," Waller said. [1:47- 2:05]

It will be interesting to see if Theory and Waller can overcome Finn Balor & Damian Priest and the four other teams competing in the Six-Pack Ladder Match to walk out of WrestleMania XL as the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

