WWE star Asuka reacts to her major anniversary

By JP David
Modified Sep 24, 2025 11:41 GMT
Asuka and Kairi Sane on WWE RAW. (Photo: WWE.com)
Asuka and Kairi Sane on WWE RAW (Photo: WWE.com)

Asuka has reacted to a major accomplishment in her legendary WWE career. The Empress of Tomorrow is fresh off wreaking havoc on RAW, attacking Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY with the help of Kairi Sane.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Asuka celebrated her 10th anniversary in WWE. She made her debut on the September 23, 2015, episode of NXT, confronting Dana Brooke.

The Grand Slam Champion felt pretty proud of her career, sharing several images showcasing all the titles and accolades she has earned over the past decade.

"I, apparently, have reached 10 years with WWE. My achievements over these 10 years are as follows~ Overwhelming, aren't they🤡 But y'know~, the real value was in the journey, eh😈," Asuka tweeted.
In her 10-year career, Asuka has won nearly everything outside of the new Women's Intercontinental and United States championships. She is a four-time Women's Champion on the main roster, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion, a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam Champion.

The Empress of Tomorrow is also the first woman to win a Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank and the Elimination Chamber match. The only major thing missing in her resume is a Queen of the Ring crown.

Asuka and Kairi Sane attack Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on WWE RAW

This week's main event of WWE RAW was Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley after the two had a tense interaction backstage earlier in the show. At the end of a hard-hitting match, Ripley was able to overcome Kairi Sane's interference to get the win via a small package.

However, The Empress of Tomorrow spit blue mist on Mami's face after the match, with Sane reluctantly pounding on Ripley. IYO SKY came out to defend her friend, and it looked like things would calm down.

It was all a ruse as Asuka viciously hit a spinning backfist on SKY before setting her up to get hit with an Insane Elbow to end the show. The story between the four women has started to heat up, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
