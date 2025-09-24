WWE star Asuka reacts to her major anniversary

Asuka has reacted to a major accomplishment in her legendary WWE career. The Empress of Tomorrow is fresh off wreaking havoc on RAW, attacking Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY with the help of Kairi Sane.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Asuka celebrated her 10th anniversary in WWE. She made her debut on the September 23, 2015, episode of NXT, confronting Dana Brooke.The Grand Slam Champion felt pretty proud of her career, sharing several images showcasing all the titles and accolades she has earned over the past decade.&quot;I, apparently, have reached 10 years with WWE. My achievements over these 10 years are as follows~ Overwhelming, aren't they🤡 But y'know~, the real value was in the journey, eh😈,&quot; Asuka tweeted.In her 10-year career, Asuka has won nearly everything outside of the new Women's Intercontinental and United States championships. She is a four-time Women's Champion on the main roster, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion, a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam Champion.The Empress of Tomorrow is also the first woman to win a Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank and the Elimination Chamber match. The only major thing missing in her resume is a Queen of the Ring crown.Asuka and Kairi Sane attack Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on WWE RAWThis week's main event of WWE RAW was Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley after the two had a tense interaction backstage earlier in the show. At the end of a hard-hitting match, Ripley was able to overcome Kairi Sane's interference to get the win via a small package.However, The Empress of Tomorrow spit blue mist on Mami's face after the match, with Sane reluctantly pounding on Ripley. IYO SKY came out to defend her friend, and it looked like things would calm down.It was all a ruse as Asuka viciously hit a spinning backfist on SKY before setting her up to get hit with an Insane Elbow to end the show. The story between the four women has started to heat up, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth.