WWE star attempts to bribe Nick Aldis; he responds

Nick Aldis has reacted to a WWE SmackDown star who is seemingly trying to bribe him ahead of a major match at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel last October. Former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron, and Logan Paul used them to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer.

The popular YouTuber will be defending his title at WrestleMania, but he is unhappy with the match Nick Aldis has booked him in. Logan Paul is scheduled to put the United States Championship on the line against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows in a couple of weeks.

Following this week's edition of SmackDown, Aldis shared a care package he had received from the United States Champion. Paul sent him a bunch of Prime Energy Drinks, and Aldis reacted by wishing him well at WrestleMania XL.

"Ok @LoganPaul you made your point. Thanks for the care package. Good luck at #WrestleManiaXL @PrimeHydrate," he wrote.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis suffers injury

Nick Aldis had a "freak accident" this week and suffered a fairly significant injury on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

It was reported by PW Insider that Aldis had gotten injured, and some backstage feared that it was a torn bicep. Aldis confirmed the rumors on social media and noted the "dirt sheets" had somehow received the news within minutes. He stated on his official X account that he will fulfill his obligations as he recovers from the injury.

"Yes, I just got out of surgery for a ruptured bicep tendon, and yes, the sheets had it within minutes. God bless 'em. Must be a slow news day... anyway it was a freak accident, I'm on the mend, and I will continue to fulfill my obligations," he wrote.

WWE legend Mark Henry recently stated that he wants to see someone punch Nick Aldis in the mouth to force the veteran to get back inside the ring. The former NWA Champion appears to be happy in his new role as SmackDown General Manager but could return to the ring sometime down the line.

