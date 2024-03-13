WWE star Austin Theory pens heartfelt note about learning from his mother 

Austin Theory defeated John Cena at last year's WWE WrestleMania, and he will always have that. Irrespective of what some may think about him, the former United States Champion has had a dream run in the sports entertainment giant this early in his career.

At 26, he continues to work with top-tier talents, including Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and The Rock, just to name a few.

On Instagram, Theory revealed that it was his mother who took him to the gym at a very young age. Initially, he learned a thing or two from her. Eventually, it worked out for the better as he stayed away from partying and instead focused on getting in shape for wrestling. He concluded by claiming that he was only getting started.

Check out Austin Theory's Instagram post below:

"2011 I started going to the gym with my mom. I learned from her and continued on my own. I remember several times being laughed at in the gym by others. I remember skipping partys and hangouts just so my focus would never shake. My dream was too big to let anyone or anything get in the way. Some would say I made it now but… I’m just getting started🚀 #AllDay #AustinTheoryLive," wrote Theory.

Vince McMahon appeared to have a liking for the former United States Champion. The latter was heavily pushed when the man behind World Wrestling Entertainment was in power. At WrestleMania 38, McMahon and Theory worked together against Pat McAfee, before both men got stunned by Steve Austin.

Austin Theory reflects on working with Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Ahead of WrestleMania 38, Theory also worked with Brock Lesnar several times. He bumped for The Beast inside the Elimination Chamber match that year by taking an F-5 off the top of the pod. Later at a MSG live event, Lesnar defended his WWE Championship against the former United States Champion.

While speaking to Sean Ross Sapp ahead of the Show of Shows in 2022, Theory revealed when he found out he was wrestling Brock Lesnar in the main event of the Madison Square Garden event.

"Probably an hour before. Yeah. We had the card in the back and it just said, ‘Brock versus—’ and there was just nothing there. Then I was like, ‘Wow, this is just a theory, isn’t it?’"

As for the former WWE Chairman, Austin Theory revealed that his work ethic is an inspiration to want to do better.

"It’s definitely an experience of its own just because you know the work ethic he has and the passion and everything he puts into this. So for me, going in there, you gotta be on your best and give it everything that you got. It’s just an honor to be in there. We all know Vince McMahon’s on the top of that Mount Rushmore for sports entertainment." [H/T: Fightful]

Despite disclosing that he wants a stipulation match against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania owing to the many times The Beast beat him senseless, the bout never happened. It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion makes a comeback. As of this writing, Theory is not booked for the spectacle in April.

