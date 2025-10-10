WWE star Blake Monroe given a new name after changing her look

Blake Monroe is still getting her feet wet in NXT after joining WWE from AEW in June. Monroe recently got a new name from a WWE Hall of Famer after making a change to her look. After two years in AEW as Mariah May, Monroe made the leap to WWE, which had been her ultimate dream growing up. She has feuded with Jordynne Grace and has now set her sights on Sol Ruca's NXT Women's North American Championship. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bubba Ray Dudley dropped a new nickname for Blake Monroe. Dudley welcomed Monroe on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics about her life and career. The Hall of Famer called her &quot;Blakey Dudley&quot; after she wore glasses during her appearance on Busted Open Radio. It was similar to what the Dudley Boyz wore during their illustrious career. Blake Monroe has only been in NXT for four months, but she has slowly gotten comfortable with her new character. Monroe shared with Bubba Ray that she considered returning to Japan after leaving AEW before WWE came calling and offered her a deal. Blake Monroe announces 'Mariah May' is deadSpeaking on Busted Open Radio, Blake Monroe opened up about her name change in WWE and why the &quot;Mariah May&quot; name is dead. Monroe considered her new in-ring name as a rebirth, and she even regretted using her real name in the business. &quot;If you're familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died and that’s done. Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can't change it. ... The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we're going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it, and it's a tribute to my niece,&quot; Monroe said. [H/T PW Mania]Blake is the name of her niece, while Monroe was the very first name she thought of using as her ring name before she became a pro wrestler.