WWE star claims he almost vomited during segment with Roman Reigns

A WWE Superstar has shared an insane story about his infamous segment with Roman Reigns.

Four years ago, The Tribal Chief was still The Big Dog and was feuding with a bunch of top SmackDown heels. On an episode of blue brand, Reigns was on the receiving end of a vicious attack at the hands of Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Roman Reigns was then handcuffed to the ring post, and the heels poured dog food all over him.

The segment was heavily bashed by fans back then and is still criticized by the WWE Universe. Wrestle Features' Twitter handle shared a video of the segment on its fourth anniversary and received a reaction from none other than Baron Corbin. The former US Champion stated that he almost vomited during the segment:

"That legit almost made me vomit. It smelled so so bad."

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Same way Roman Reigns broke away from The Shield"- Paul Heyman wants WWE star to cut ties with top faction

Roman Reigns wasn't happy with the storyline

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman once had a chat with Rick Rubin and opened up about the dog food angle. He revealed that Reigns reached his breaking point when he did the dog food storyline.

“The feud rivalry story with Baron Corbin over dog food and the infamous sufferin succotash promo had weighed on him enough to where he said, ‘I've had enough. I've reached the cap. I can't go any further. As the big dog I've peaked. and as an athlete, I haven't peaked as a performer. I've barely scratched the surface. I have so much more to offer and since I'm taking time off, I'm not coming back as the same person.'"

Reigns went on a hiatus on the road to WrestleMania 36 mere months later. He made his surprise return at SummerSlam 2020 and turned heel to the utter delight of the fans.

The Tribal Chief has done the best work of his career over the past three years and is WWE's biggest heel at the moment.

What was your immediate reaction to the dog food segment?

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here