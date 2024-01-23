WWE star claims Bianca Belair as family ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar has claimed Bianca Belair as family ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Earlier today, 2KGames announced that Cody Rhodes will be the cover athlete for WWE 2K24. It was also announced that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will be featured on the cover for the deluxe edition of the video game to be released this year. CM Punk sent a message to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair today and another message to Cody Rhodes ahead of their showdown tonight on WWE RAW.

Bianca Belair is currently on the SmackDown roster and involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL. The EST and Bayley have both declared for the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night. Belair defeated The Role Model in a singles match on the January 12th edition of the blue brand.

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin took to her Instagram story to send a message to Belair and Ripley after they were revealed as the cover athletes for the deluxe edition of 2K24. Irvin referred to Ripley as "Mami" and Belair as "Sister," as seen in her post below.

Irvin congratulates Belair and Ripley on her Instagram story.

Vince Russo wants to see ex-WWE star return to face Bianca Belair

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has pitched an exciting storyline for Bianca Belair and a returning superstar.

In May 2022, Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Naomi signed with TNA Wrestling after leaving the company and captured the Knockouts Championship. She dropped the title to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill and is rumored to be returning to WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pitched an idea to cohosts Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Champion EC3. The veteran stated that Naomi could return to the company for a compelling storyline with The EST.

"I don't know if they ever did this, but when you look at her and you look at Bianca Belair, you gotta be looking at perhaps the two greatest female athletes in wrestling," Russo said. "I don't think they went down that road before. Now, to me, that alone, if you built that right and you've got two blue-chip athletes in that ring, that could be the biggest thing that she's ever done in her career, and the most memorable. But, again, bro, it's gotta be done right." [5:15 – 5:53]

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place this Saturday night, and there are typically several surprises during the premium live event. Only time will tell if Naomi makes her return to the promotion this weekend for the first time since 2022.

