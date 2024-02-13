WWE star claims "revenge era" will start on RAW

A WWE RAW star claimed that a "revenge era" will begin tonight on the red brand. Three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are scheduled for tonight's show in Lexington, Kentucky.

Bobby Lashley will be squaring off against Bronson Reed in a qualifying match. SmackDown star LA Knight will be appearing on the red brand to battle Ivar with a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match up for grabs. Liv Morgan will also be competing against Zoey Stark in a qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber match tonight.

Morgan returned from a lengthy hiatus as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, WWE's official X account shared a video featuring the returning star. The former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that we are now in her "revenge era."

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley brutally attacked Morgan last year as a way to write her off of television ahead of her hiatus. Ripley is set to defend her title against Nia Jax at the upcoming premium live event.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE star Liv Morgan gives Elimination Chamber event a new nickname

Liv Morgan has coined a hilarious new nickname for Elimination Chamber ahead of the premium live event in Australia later this month.

Speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the former champion claimed that her comeback is very personal. She referred to the Elimination Chamber as the 'ELivination Chamber' and noted that she was excited to exact her revenge.

"I feel ready. I feel more ready than I ever have in my entire life. This comeback, it is personal to me. So, I'm excited to get to doing what I love. I'm excited to see what kind of form I am in because I am feeling very brand new. I feel different than I ever have in my entire life, so I'm excited to qualify for 'ELivination Chamber' and get my revenge," she said. [From 23:02 to 23:33]

Liv Morgan eliminated Jade Cargill in this year's Women's Royal Rumble and claimed the former TBS Champion wasn't ready for her. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old can qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber by defeating Zoey Stark later tonight on WWE RAW.

