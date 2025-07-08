No wrestler is ever really retired from WWE unless they suffer a career-ending injury. Even then, some stars have been fortunate enough to make a miraculous return.

Ad

Some talents have been forced to retire prematurely with no hope of getting back in the ring. Such is the case with Corey Graves. He recently made an interesting comment on his in-ring status. The Savior of Misbehavior's long history of concussion issues cut short his in-ring career in 2014. Graves has since found his true calling as a full-time commentator on NXT and the main roster.

During the latest episode of RAW, Corey Graves reiterated his stance on his in-ring retirement when Michael Cole started questioning the height difference between the new El Grande Americano and the original El Grande Americano.

Ad

Trending

"El Grande Americano has clearly gotten himself in phenomenal shape. He's been doing some different leg training, obviously some extensive stretching (...) Miracle of modern workouts. I'm retired. I don't work out anymore. But I imagine you do a couple of squats, maybe some ankle raises," Graves said.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Graves is cleared to wrestle in WWE again

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda senior editor and Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter last year, Corey Graves revealed that he has been medically cleared by WWE to return to in-ring action. However, he made it clear that he intends to focus on commentary.

"I could give you five different answers for that, but I can honestly say my focus has really shifted. I got cleared. It was almost two years ago now, and it was in the midst of a lot of different things [that] were happening, professionally and personally, and I was sort of looking for something to scratch that itch. But since I've slid over into the now lead role on Friday Night SmackDown in the commentary booth, that's actually provided me with a lot more motivation and a new skill to learn and to focus on."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE is said to be impressed with Graves' work to the extent that some people within the company have been advocating for him to stay on the main roster. Given his recent success behind the commentary desk, it is safe to assume that he has no interest in lacing up his boots ever again.

If you use quotes from the first part of the article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!