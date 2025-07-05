WWE star deliberately spoils that he's the new El Grande Americano

There's a new El Grande Americano in town, and WWE fans have been wondering who the man is behind the mask this time. It seems like a RAW Superstar has deliberately spoiled his identity.

For months, Chad Gable was believed to be portraying the role of the mystery masked man on the red brand. Now that he has been put on the shelf for the foreseeable future due to shoulder injury, another WWE Superstar has taken up the mantle of El Grande Americano.

During the recent episode of RAW following Night of Champions, Gable announced his injury hiatus and told Ivy Nile and the Creed Brothers to hold the fort while he was gone. Soon after, a mysterious new masked man dressed up as El Grande Americano approached the American Made backstage during an interview with Jackie Redmond and gave them a nod before exiting the scene.

It wasn't hard to guess that the person bore a striking resemblance to Ludwig Kaiser, who had been lurking around the American Made during their backstage segments over the last few weeks. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the mystery masked man and the Imperium member had the same scar on their left arms, which likely solves the mystery surrounding the identity of the new El Grande Americano.

Interestingly, a few days ago, Kaiser took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo of getting himself an 'Americano' coffee at the Airport. This deliberate action subtly confirms that he is the one portraying the gimmick.

You can check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Is the Imperium done in WWE?

It's been a while since fans have seen Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser working together on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, The Ring General opened up about his relationship with his stablemate.

"Oh, very good [GUNTHER replied when asked how things are with him & Ludwig Kaiser]. We just been [sic] to Italy last week. We were invited at [sic] a friend’s wedding. It’s very nice. It’s all good," Gunther said.

With Kaiser becoming the new El Grande Americano and Gunther thriving on his own as the World Heavyweight Champion, it doesn't look like the WWE Universe will see the two men from Imperium reunite on television anytime soon.

