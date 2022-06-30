"You should see the respect I'm getting now" – WWE star credits Roman Reigns' Bloodline for turning his career around

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was full of praise for The Bloodline, saying Roman Reigns' villainous faction has been very kind to him.

The Master Strategist has been working closely with the stable on SmackDown for a while now. He was recognized as an "Honorary Uce" by The Usos last month.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Zayn stressed that The Bloodline helped him restore his pride and reputation lost after his defeat against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38:

"There are a lot of people out there gunning for Roman Reigns. I'm just not going to let that happen. They have been very kind to welcome me into The Bloodline. To help me restore the respect and credibility that took a little bit of a hit after losing to Johnny Knoxville and the jacka** crew of all people at WrestleMania. My credibility and good reputation that I spent years building took a hit."

The Locker Room Leader added that ever since he joined forces with the Samoans, his peers respect him more:

"Now, thanks to The Bloodline, you should see how they talk of me backstage locker room. I walk in, and none of them say a word. I walk into that locker room, clean as a whistle. I leave at the end of the night the locker room is clean as a whistle. It is a tight ship. You should see the respect I'm getting now. The respect that I deserve, and that's because of The Bloodline." ( from 49:17 to 50:04)

Sami Zayn won't cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn will be part of the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. It presents him with an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns if he wins the high-stakes ladder match.

However, the Honorary Uce reiterated that The Head of the Table could rest easy if he wins the briefcase. Sami added that his main goal is to protect Reigns from possible cash-ins and has no intention of going after The Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn booked his place in the upcoming ladder match by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. The Master Strategist winning the Money in the Bank briefcase could spice up the title picture.

