WWE Star Dani Sekelsky breaks silence after monumental LFG win

Dani Sekelsky has broken her silence after winning the second season of WWE LFG under the tutelage of The Undertaker. Sekelsky, along with Shiloh Hill, has officially signed her contract to become an NXT star. On the season finale of WWE LFG, Sekelsky faced off against Penina Tuilaepa to determine the winner. The former cheerleader was at a disadvantage because of P. Nasty's overall size and power. Sekelsky was able to overcome the odds to win via The Undertaker's Hell's Gate submission move. Shawn Michaels would announce the new NXT stars during the show. Shiloh Hill defeated Harlem Lewis on the men's side of things. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dani Sekelsky dropped her first reaction after winning the second season of WWE LFG. &quot;I am so unbelievably GRATEFUL. Goodnight everyone💙💫🤞🏼,&quot; Sekelsky tweeted. Dani Sekelsky also participated in season one of WWE LFG under coach Mickie James. She didn't reach the final, with Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele winning the competition. Both stars are currently performing on NXT.The show was taped beforehand, with Sekelsky already performing at house shows for NXT. She most recently teamed up with Carlee Bright to defeat Chantel Monroe and Masyn Holiday in a tag team match, as per Cagematch. Dani Sekelsky was a natural inside the squared circleBefore earning a tryout in Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 weekend, Dani Sekelsky previously worked as a cheerleader for the Tennessee Titans. She was a cheerleader at Penn State, but she was looking for a different challenge.Speaking to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Sekelsky felt at home inside the ring and was a natural performer. She earned a contract and was assigned to participate in WWE LFG. &quot;Once I got between those ropes, it felt like what I had been doing my entire life. It was a new skill set, but it was also performing, and for me, that just felt right. In the snap of a finger, I got in that ring and it just felt like home,&quot; Sekelsky said. It will be interesting to see if she could thrive at NXT, which has a very deep women's roster. Other WWE LFG contestants have already begun performing for the Evolve brand.