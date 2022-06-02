Possible reason Dolph Ziggler was at AEW Dynamite; another ex-WWE star spotted backstage — Reports

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler was reportedly backstage at AEW Dynamite to visit friends.

Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth, who was formerly with WWE, is currently signed to AEW. Nemeth joined the company last year and over the last few weeks has featured on AEW's Dark show.

As per Fightful Select, Ziggler was backstage at AEW Dynamite, which took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Another former WWE star Lana was also spotted backstage as per the report. Lana's husband Miro, FKA Rusev, is currently a part of the AEW roster.

The report further stated that Renee Paquette , FKA Renee Young, was also backstage. Following this week's Dynamite show, Warner Discovery threw a party for the AEW roster, which went on for a few hours after Dynamite ended, as per the same report.

Dolph Ziggler was reportedly told by WWE to not talk about AEW

Ryan Nemeth revealed to Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho that his brother got a "talking to" from the company for his anti-advertisement posts on social media.

"I think he got in trouble for tweeting so much...he would always anti-advertise for Dynamite by posting 'do not watch this show, this guy sucks' and it's (a picture) of me. 'Don't tune in to TNT at 8 pm tonight.' I think, after a few months, maybe he got a talking to," said the AEW star. [H/T Fightful]

Ziggler has not been one to shy away from speaking his mind and even showed his support to Sasha Banks and Naomi recently. He has been a key player in the company for a long time and it will be interesting to see if he ever quits the company and joins his brother in AEW.

