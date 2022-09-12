WWE star Dolph Ziggler on why he won't retire anytime soon

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently said that he is lucky to have not had any major injuries in his career and isn't planning on retiring right now.

Ziggler has been an ever-present fixture in WWE since his debut in 2005. The RAW Superstar is a two-time world champion and a Triple Crown Champion in the company.

During his recent appearance on Cleveland's Morning News with Wills and Snyder, Ziggler said that he'll have to stop wrestling sometime in the future. However, according to him, it won't be anytime soon as he is in good shape physically.

"It really depends. The healthiest people in the world, sometimes it doesn't work. Some people have re-occurring injuries. I've been very lucky. Going on 18 years, no major surgeries. Any kind of surgery I got, it was from wrestling in college. I've been lucky. I don't ever want to stop. One day I'll have to, but it sure as hell won't be now," said Ziggler. [H/T Fightful]

The 42-year-old star added another feather to his cap earlier this year when he won the NXT Championship. He then lost it to Bron Breakker, thereby helping the young star get the rub.

Dolph Ziggler wants to face WWE star in an MMA style match

Ziggler still has a few unique matches that he wants to have in WWE. He recently stated in an interview that he would like to face Shinsuke Nakamura in an hour-long match. The RAW star wants his match with the Japanese star to have an MMA feel to it.

"I'd like to do an hour [long match] with Shinsuke Nakamura and have it tying to his MMA and striking background to my wrestling background," said Ziggler.

Ziggler spoke of his admiration for Nakamura's unique ability inside the squared circle. He also stated that the former NXT Champion is a "great guy" who he relates with well.

You can watch the video below:

Who would you like Dolph Ziggler to face in the future? Give your thoughts in the comments ection below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil