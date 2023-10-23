WWE star doubted John Cena's demeanor before winning major title from him

John Cena's days as a WWE Superstar are unfortunately numbered, as reiterated on television and various media outlets by The Champ himself.

His career took a major turn in the mid-aughts when he won the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 21 against JBL. Before the iconic moment, he had a long run with the United States Championship in 2004.

During his reign, he dropped the belt to Carlito in the latter's debut match. The Puerto Rican native, who is now once again a member of the Stamford-based promotion's roster, recently recounted winning the title from Cena in 2004.

Speaking on The Ringer's Cheap Heat, Carlito feels that with the benefit of hindsight, it was "crazy" that's how he was introduced to the wrestling world. While Cena wasn't the top guy yet, he knew the latter would be somebody.

"He wasn't John Cena at the time, but you knew he was the next guy up, you know what I mean? He was going to be something. To win a championship on your first night, it was crazy," he said. [From 13:56 onwards]

Furthermore, he praised John Cena for being humble and considerate:

"And Cena couldn't have been a greater partner. He helped me out a lot. I thought he was ribbing me because he was so nice to me during the day, and when we locked up, that first kick to the stomach, I was like, 'I see what's going on here.' But hey, he just hits that hard [laughs]."

Carlito and John Cena's rivalry was notable for its entertaining segments. Cena ultimately won the feud and the title back.

Carlito's former tag team partner was excited for his WWE comeback in 2023

After spending 13 years away from WWE, Carlito returned to his roots. While he made sporadic appearances in the last decade, his surprise appearance in Puerto Rico earlier this year made a significant difference. He is now part of the ongoing issues between the Latino World Order and Bobby Lashley's faction.

The All Mighty and Carlito made their way into the global juggernaut around the same time. It was also then Chris Masters was part of the roster as a full-time superstar. Both he and Carlito were a notable tag team. The former WWE star was ecstatic about the Puerto Rican showing up on the latter's home turf:

"I’ve literally watched @Litocolon279 comeback from last night about 50 times. So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd. Honestly, I didn’t even realize how fired up I’d be about another man’s return," Masters wrote on Twitter/X following Carlito's return at Backlash.

Carlito is yet to have his first singles match since returning. However, that may change as soon as this week on SmackDown.

