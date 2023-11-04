WWE star Drew McIntyre shares heartbreaking update on the anniversary of his mothers passing

One night before arguably the biggest match of his WWE career since facing Roman Reigns last year, Drew McIntyre penned a beautiful message about his late mother, Angela Anne Galloway.

At Crown Jewel on Saturday night, McIntyre will face Seth Rollins in one of the night's main event matches for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On Instagram, on account of his mother's death anniversary, McIntyre (real name Andrew McLean Galloway IV) wrote that he knows his mother is on his side. He also described how much he misses her as over a decade has gone by:

"11 years have flown by ❤️ I know you’re always right by my side, when I visit home I see you right there in both your grandson's eyes. We all miss you, Mum x," McIntyre wrote.

After arriving in Saudi Arabia earlier today, he was greeted by fans with a rapturous reaction. It remains to be seen if the company will finally pull the trigger on the Scot after he last held a world title all the way back in 2021.

The former WWE Champion remembers how his mother responded to him when he expressed his desire to become a pro-wrestler

During a chat with Jonathan Snowden of WrestleJoy, Drew McIntyre opened up about his mother. As an 11-year-old kid, he went to his mother to ask about possibly training to become a professional wrestler.

"I would say, ‘There’s this guy in Newcastle training people.’ My mother said, ‘No, you’re 11 years old. You’re absolutely not doing that.’ The next year I’d find somebody else who was offering wrestling training in a little ad in a magazine. ‘Drew, you’re absolutely not doing it.'"

Eventually, his mother complied. McIntyre was self-admittedly "a very, very, very strange kid," but ultimately, his dream became a reality. In 2007, he signed with WWE at the age of 22. His mother passed in 2012, and by 2014, he was let go by the Stamford-based promotion.

This was, however, the best thing to ever happen to him, as McIntyre kept grinding and found his way back to WWE, becoming one of the top stars to represent the company.

Will Seth Rollins crush Drew McIntyre's chances at winning a world title in front of a live crowd this Saturday night? Sound off in the comments section below!

