WWE star expresses frustration after not being included in the tag title match at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has shared a message expressing his frustration about missing out on WrestleMania 40.

Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-team Ladder match at The Show of Shows. Baron Corbin feels that he and Bron Breakker should also have been included in the title match.

The Wolfdogs have been dominant as a tag team in NXT and are currently holding the NXT Tag Team Championship. Corbin took to X today to share his thoughts on the matter:

"Still think the Wolfdogs should have got a shot to get those tag titles," Baron Corbin wrote.

Corbin and Breakker will still be in action on WrestleMania weekend as they defend their tag title at NXT Stand & Deliver, which will take place just before night one of WrestleMania 40.

Two teams qualified for the WrestleMania 40 Ladder Match during WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the last two spots for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match were determined.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller secured a victory over the Street Profits, while the New Catch Republic duo of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeated Legado del Fantasma to become the final two teams who will be competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All with an opportunity to become the new Tag Team Champions.

These two teams will join current champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, the Awesome Truth duo of R-Truth and The Miz, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, and 11-time Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Given the unpredictable and chaotic nature of ladder matches, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face a significant challenge in retaining their titles against such a star-studded lineup at WrestleMania 40.

