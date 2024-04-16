WWE star fires insult at Dominik Mysterio ahead of RAW

WWE Superstars, and fans, often take shots at Dominik Mysterio as he has grown into one of the most hated heels in the company. The latest shot comes from a popular star ahead of tonight's RAW.

The RAW after WrestleMania edition saw John Cena and Awesome Truth defeat The Judgment Day's Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor. At one point during commentary, Michael Cole called Dirty Dom a bum, while Pat McAfee compared Dirty Dom to a Dude Wipe - but a used and not clean one.

The WWE Instagram account re-posted the clip of McAfee and Cole insulting Mysterio, as seen below. The host of The Pat McAfee Show then re-posted an image to his Instagram stories and said it made sense.

"Makes sense though...," Pat McAfee wrote.

Dominik and Santos Escobar failed to defeat Rey Mysterio and Andrade on Night One of WrestleMania XL, thanks to NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. Following the RAW six-man tag team defeat, Dominik then lost a SmackDown dark match to Cody Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

John Cena talks WWE future with Pat McAfee

John Cena returned to the ring for a special appearance at the WrestleMania XL Sunday Night main event. Duly participating in the mayhem at the end, and then celebrating with new champion Cody Rhodes and the fans to close the show out.

Cena's retirement has been a hot topic in recent years. The Cenation Leader appeared on The Pat McAfee Show after WrestleMania XL, but before the RAW six-man tag team match, and commented on his future, admitting he wasn't ready to hang up his wrestling boots just yet.

"Last night wasn't my last night, so this doesn't mean this is my last uniform. That means that I have speculated a lot about when it is that I hang up the jorts. It wasn't last night, and I still got a little rubber left in the tank," John Cena said to Pat McAfee.

Cena's last singles match was the loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in early November. Their rivalry continued in the ring during the WrestleMania XL main event, but it remains to be seen if a rematch from Crown Jewel is in plans for the future.

