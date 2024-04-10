Two-time WWE Champion gets candid about being a babyface: "This is really weird"

Over the past few years, WWE Universe has seen many superstars turn heel and babyface. In 2022, Dominik Mysterio shockingly betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined The Judgment Day since then Dom has become one of the top villains in the company.

On the other hand, fans have also witnessed The Miz turn babyface, who throughout his career has been a heel. As the year 2023 drew to a close, The A-Lister stepped up to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, cementing his face turn. While he failed to capture the IC Title, the veteran later reunited with R-Truth, and gradually reformed Awesome Truth. Despite being a thrown-together tag team in 2011, the two have good chemistry on television, and it appears the fans are on board for the veteran.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Miz opened up about his current run on the red brand as a babyface. The former two-time WWE Champion said that he got sick of people booing him:

"It's about time people were chanting my name and celebrating me," Miz first said in heel fashion. "I'm sick of getting booed all the time." He then got a little more candid about his true feelings. "Can I be truly honest with you? This is really weird," he said.

The RAW star admitted that he has always strived to earn the respect of his contemporaries and fans, but it is hard to work as a babyface after having been a despised heel for many years:

"I'm not used to getting cheered. I honestly have no idea what to do, what to say. Because I want to be liked. I've strived for it for so long. I think all you want in WWE is to earn respect and get the respect that you've fought for your entire career. To hear the fans now, to be with [R-Truth], it's been truly an honor and it's been incredible and I've been loving every second of it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

On WrestleMania Saturday this past weekend, Awesome Truth brought the Six-Pack Ladder match to an end by becoming the new RAW Tag Team Champions. The tag team belts were officially split on The Grandest Stage of Them All, with A-Town Down Under having retrieved the SmackDown Tag Team Championship earlier in the match.

The Miz and John Cena have turned the tides on WWE RAW

On-screen, John Cena and The Miz were never pals. On the contrary, they have fought many battles, even in the main event of WrestleMania 27.

In 2011, both The A-Lister and R-Truth had issues with The Cenation Leader, which resulted in both of them facing the latter in a WWE Championship match on pay-per-views, and culminated at Survivor Series in a tag team contest. The Rock was Cena's partner.

All of this changed after thirteen years, as this past Monday night, John Cena tagged alongside Awesome Truth to defeat The Judgment Day in a Six-Man Tag Team match this past Monday on RAW.

If this was the finale of the months-long angle between R-Truth and the faction, WWE has done it arguably in the best way possible.

