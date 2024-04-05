WWE star gives Bayley a new nickname ahead of WrestleMania

A WWE Superstar has given Bayley a new nickname ahead of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The former RAW Women's Champion was given the new moniker by her friend Natalya.

The 34-year-old sent Liv Morgan flying over the top rope to win this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She seemed set to select Rhea Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent but overheard Damage CTRL plotting to betray her. The former Damage CTRL member then decided to challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship instead.

Ahead of her appearance at WWE World today, Bayley shared a video of herself and Natalya on her Instagram story. Natalya referred to the SmackDown star as "Miss WrestleMania" in the video and the veteran claimed that will be her name moving forward. You can check out the video on Instagram by clicking here.

WWE star claims she doesn't want Bayley to be a part of her reality show

Shayna Baszler recently pitched an idea for a reality show but has disclosed that she does not want Bayley involved.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview earlier this year, The Queen of Spades suggested the company have her star in a reality show. She named the show Battling with Baszler, and then Emily Mae said Bayley could be a part of the show as well. The former MMA star shot down the idea and said the show is about her.

"Maybe not love story shows. What about battle shows? Like Battling with Baszler! [When Bayley's name was mentioned] No, why does Bayley gotta come? No, this is my show. No, that's not... The premise of the show would be me battling people..." [1:32 onwards]

You can check out the interview with Baszler in the below:

Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank last July by handcuffing Bayley to Becky Lynch. She would go on to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2023 to become WWE Women's Champion. Only time will tell if The Genius of the Sky can defeat her former stablemate to remain champion at WrestleMania.

