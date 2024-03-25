WWE star gives Ivy Nile a new nickname ahead of major match on RAW

A WWE Superstar has given Ivy Nile a new nickname ahead of her singles match on tomorrow night's episode of the red brand. WWE RAW will take place in Chicago and will feature the return of CM Punk.

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile arrived on the main roster at the end of last year. Julius and Brutus Creed have made a great impression on the main roster thus far. However, the duo lost to #DIY last week on RAW and failed to qualify for the six-pack challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. Ivy Nile is scheduled to battle Candice LeRae in a singles match tomorrow. Ahead of the match, Julius Creed took to social media to give Nile a new nickname - "Big Ivy".

"Big Ivy", he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ivy Nile battled Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW in January and had an impressive showing. However, The Eradicator emerged victorious and is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

Vince Russo criticizes WWE RAW segment involving Ivy Nile

Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile teamed up to battle Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the March 11 edition of WWE RAW. Candice LeRae scolded Maxxine Dupri during the match and claimed that her dead brother would be ashamed of her.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri showcased some of the worst acting he had ever seen during the segment. Russo added that if WWE is going to do a storyline like that, they have to make it believable for fans.

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They are trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you are going to do something like that, you have got to do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th (grade) school play," he said. [01:15:19 onwards]

Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers have already proven that they have the in-ring talent to succeed on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the RAW stars moving forward.

Poll : Would you like to see The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile on the card for WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion