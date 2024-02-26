WWE star gives popular tag team a new nickname following Elimination Chamber

A WWE star has given a popular tag team a new nickname following WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 last night at the Optus Stadium in Australia.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest put their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line against New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) last night at WWE Elimination Chamber. Dominik Mysterio attempted to get involved in the match but the referee kicked the former NXT North American Champion out from the ringside area. However, The Judgment Day was able to take control of the match, and Balor connected with the Coup de Grace on Dunne for the pinfall victory to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

After the match, Pete Dunne took to Instagram to deliver a message to fans following New Catch Republic's heartbreaking loss at the premium live event. Dunne gave his tag team a new nickname and stated that they were "stadium bois" following WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Former WWE star claims Vince McMahon never wanted Pete Dunne to wrestle on the main roster

Pete Dunne was known as Butch in The Brawling Brutes faction on the main roster before returning to portray The Bruiserweight once again.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mansoor claimed Vince McMahon did not want Butch to compete on the main roster when he was called up to SmackDown. Mansoor added that the idea for Butch was to be a scrappy character who would attack people but never actually compete in the ring.

"I always think about Pete Dunne when he was Butch. I don't know if he still is Butch. [He's still Butch] Sure. But when Butch was in the beginning of that character. When he was the scrappy sort of like third guy in the Brawling Brutes that was coming out and attacking people and coming through the crowd, Vince said that he never wanted Butch to wrestle a match. The idea behind Butch is that he was always gonna be just this scrappy character that would claw and attack people but he was never gonna actually [wrestle]. Pete Dunne, right? Crazy," he said. [22:50 - 23:18]

Sheamus was the leader of The Brawling Brutes faction but has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to Edge last August on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran when he returns down the line.

