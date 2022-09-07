"Don't give a sh**" - WWE Superstar not impressed by Drew McIntyre bringing back 'Broken Dreams' at Clash at the Castle

Many fans in attendance were incredibly happy to hear the classic Drew McIntyre 'Broken Dreams' theme play at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, it seems Happy Corbin wasn't impressed.

McIntyre had been teasing the arrival of his beloved Jim Johnston 'Broken Dreams' theme song in the lead-up to the UK Stadium show. As the track slowly started playing, the crowd chanted in unison for The Scottish Warrior and gave him a massively positive reaction as he marched into the ring.

However, it looks as if it failed to make an impression on the mayor of jackpot city himself. Over on Corbin's Instagram live, he was asked what his reaction to hearing the 'Broken Dreams' theme song at Clash at The Castle was. He replied that he doesn't care about it all, and went on to mock fans who care when a WWE Superstar's ring name or theme changes.

"I don't give a sh** what entrance music Drew McIntyre runs to, Y'all care about the dumbest stuff. 'Oh my God he changed his name oh my god, his music oh my god.' It's crazy to me, It's actually crazy to me when the internet has a meltdown over someone's name or music or what. Because it has nothing, and I repeat nothing to do with you"

You can watch the clip of Happy Corbin below:

Drew McIntyre addresses the possibility of the company splitting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship titles

After the conclusion of Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns still stood tall as the long-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. McIntyre and Reigns engaged in an all-out war for the title, after interference from Solo Sikoa, the Tribal Chief emerged victorious.

Now with the Head of the Table possibly not scheduled to compete for quite a while, the WWE Universe is in favor of splitting the titles. In doing so, both the red and blue brands could be presented with a premier championship.

McIntyre spoke about a range of topics in an interview with Inside the Ropes and was asked about the possibility of splitting the titles one day. The two-time WWE Champion stated that he's not against it, saying that both titles can be represented better by one being on each show.

“I mean, there’s no talk to me about any plan whatsoever,” Drew McIntyre said. “That’s truth, and generally, I don’t like to find it til the last minute because things change so much anyway, but splitting the titles may not be a bad thing if it’s possible. And I’ve been seeing it constantly on TV and in media. I do believe the titles deserve to be represented in an appropriate manner, which means being on the show."

