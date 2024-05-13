WWE star issues warning to IYO SKY following major win

After IYO SKY, another former women’s champion has advanced in the Queen of The Ring Tournament. She is none other than SKY’s former rival, Shayna Baszler.

Interestingly, the WWE Superstar expressed that she is vehemently looking forward to another chapter in their rivalry. She even locked her aim at the Damage CTRL member in a post on social media.

“Well, well, well, IYO. Looks like it's me and you in the next round of 'The educate everyone about who exactly the Queen of Spades is' in this Queen's Crown Tournament. We have a long history, you and I. But you're just next on the list. You're going to learn. Limb by limb.”

Shayna Baszler qualified for the next round after crushing Maxxine during today’s live event in Marcon, Georgia. The kickboxing superstar has won the top gold in NXT. However, she has yet to win the WWE Women’s Championship on the main roster, something her upcoming foe IYO SKY has.

The Damage CTRL member and Shayna Baszler had previously faced each other for the NXT Women’s Championship in a steel cage match. The clash resulted in brutal punishment for SKY but she ended up winning the match in the end. Moreover, while Baszler defeated Dupri to advance, SKY secured a bigger win for the same spot.

IYO SKY stuns everyone by defeating 41-year-old WWE veteran

IYO SKY was forced into a tough bracket on the May 6 episode of Monday Night RAW for the Queen of The Ring tournament. She was up against former WWE Women’s Champion, Natalya, who constantly bombarded her with her technically proficient moves. However, the Damage CTRL member ultimately triumphed and advanced to the next round.

Interestingly, Natalya posted a tweet on X praising IYO SKY after losing against her.

“@Iyo_SkyWWE is the 60th woman I’ve wrestled in @wwe. She’s everything I had expected her to be and more. It feels great to be in the best shape of my life, doing the best work of my life. UNSTOPPABLE AND UNBREAKABLE.”

Thus, while Shayna Baszler might feel very confident about getting the better of SKY this time, the former WWE Women’s Champion won’t be a lightweight challenge for the Queen of Spades.

