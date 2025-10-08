  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Iyo Sky
  • WWE star IYO SKY reveals her dream came true days after separating from her ‘family’

WWE star IYO SKY reveals her dream came true days after separating from her ‘family’

By JP David
Modified Oct 08, 2025 11:21 GMT
IYO SKY is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
IYO SKY is a WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)

After separating from her "family" on WWE RAW, IYO SKY achieved one of her dreams in Australia. The Genius of the Sky is set to team up with Rhea Ripley to take on The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel: Perth this Saturday.

Ad

On Monday's episode of RAW, SKY lost to Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match. Asuka made her presence felt, helping Sane get the biggest win of her WWE career. They also attacked the former Women's World Champion after the match.

IYO SKY addressed the situation after the match backstage by claiming that Rhea Ripley was right about Asuka and Kairi Sane. SKY no longer considered them her "family" and was looking forward to their match at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SKY detailed her exhausting flight from Dallas to Australia after RAW. She was so out of energy until she was welcomed by a stuffed quokka wallaby toy in her hotel room. One of her dreams was to take a selfie with the animal, so she posted a selfie with the stuffed one.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"After the fierce battle with Kairi in Dallas, I took a shower at the venue right away and headed straight to the airport. Got on a plane for about 26 hours. I've arrived in Perth, Australia. There was a welcome quokka wallaby in the hotel room, and the moment I saw it, all my travel fatigue just vanished. It's so cute. Ever since I learned about the existence of quokka wallabies, for about 10 years now, I've been dreaming of taking a selfie with a quokka wallaby," SKY tweeted.
Ad
Ad

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is scheduled for Saturday at the RAC Arena, which holds around 15,500 people.

IYO SKY set to face Mayu Iwatani later this month

One of the biggest changes under Triple H has been WWE being open to collaborating and working with other promotions. For example, IYO SKY, one of the biggest WWE stars today, is set to face Mayu Iwatani on October 26.

Ad

It will be held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the Marigold GRAND DESTINY 2025 event. According to Monthly Poruresu, this will be SKY's first match against Iwatani since April 30, 2018, at the STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2018.

This won't be SKY's first match for Marigold. She defeated Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny last year.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications