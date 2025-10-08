WWE star IYO SKY reveals her dream came true days after separating from her ‘family’

After separating from her &quot;family&quot; on WWE RAW, IYO SKY achieved one of her dreams in Australia. The Genius of the Sky is set to team up with Rhea Ripley to take on The Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel: Perth this Saturday. On Monday's episode of RAW, SKY lost to Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match. Asuka made her presence felt, helping Sane get the biggest win of her WWE career. They also attacked the former Women's World Champion after the match. IYO SKY addressed the situation after the match backstage by claiming that Rhea Ripley was right about Asuka and Kairi Sane. SKY no longer considered them her &quot;family&quot; and was looking forward to their match at Crown Jewel: Perth. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SKY detailed her exhausting flight from Dallas to Australia after RAW. She was so out of energy until she was welcomed by a stuffed quokka wallaby toy in her hotel room. One of her dreams was to take a selfie with the animal, so she posted a selfie with the stuffed one. &quot;After the fierce battle with Kairi in Dallas, I took a shower at the venue right away and headed straight to the airport. Got on a plane for about 26 hours. I've arrived in Perth, Australia. There was a welcome quokka wallaby in the hotel room, and the moment I saw it, all my travel fatigue just vanished. It's so cute. Ever since I learned about the existence of quokka wallabies, for about 10 years now, I've been dreaming of taking a selfie with a quokka wallaby,&quot; SKY tweeted. WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is scheduled for Saturday at the RAC Arena, which holds around 15,500 people. IYO SKY set to face Mayu Iwatani later this monthOne of the biggest changes under Triple H has been WWE being open to collaborating and working with other promotions. For example, IYO SKY, one of the biggest WWE stars today, is set to face Mayu Iwatani on October 26.It will be held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the Marigold GRAND DESTINY 2025 event. According to Monthly Poruresu, this will be SKY's first match against Iwatani since April 30, 2018, at the STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2018. This won't be SKY's first match for Marigold. She defeated Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny last year.